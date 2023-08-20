StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Webster Financial by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,914,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,261,000 after buying an additional 342,154 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Webster Financial by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 52,558 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 258,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 83,239 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 371,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.