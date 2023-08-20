StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $252.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.99 and a 200-day moving average of $291.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $241.13 and a 1-year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

