StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

TSLX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 252,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 302,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 53,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 34,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

