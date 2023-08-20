StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SEB opened at $3,599.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $3,295.00 and a 1 year high of $4,173.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,816.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.45.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEB. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 66.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 233.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
