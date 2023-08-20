StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.42.

Get OLO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLO

OLO Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE OLO opened at $6.57 on Thursday. OLO has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OLO

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,706 shares of company stock worth $440,324 over the last ninety days. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 93,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of OLO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in OLO by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.