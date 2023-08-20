StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:THM opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 million, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.75. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

