StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $236.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

