StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EPM opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPM. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 42.3% during the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 453,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 134,774 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,674,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.