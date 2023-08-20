StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.24.

Euronav Stock Performance

Euronav Stock Performance

Euronav Increases Dividend

NYSE:EURN opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.66. Euronav has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,042,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 1,274.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Articles

