StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,214.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

