StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Dril-Quip Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DRQ opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $960.18 million, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 77.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 62,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 16.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,955,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,787 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

