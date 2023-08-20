StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %

CMT opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $249.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $207,203.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,646.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $371,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,379.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 8,053 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $207,203.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $683,646.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,596 shares of company stock worth $1,088,865. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

About Core Molding Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 669.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 364,916 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 824.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

