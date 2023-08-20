StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHK. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.33.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

CHK opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

