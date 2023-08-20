StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.50 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

