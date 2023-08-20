StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biglari (NYSE:BH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Biglari Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $183.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $417.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. Biglari has a 12-month low of $115.22 and a 12-month high of $218.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 15.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biglari during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 31.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 1.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Biglari by 20.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

