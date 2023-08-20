StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
Albany International Stock Performance
Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Albany International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Albany International
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.
