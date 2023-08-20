Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 1.5 %

SHIP opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $98.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

