Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.88.

SAND opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

