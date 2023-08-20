Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ RELL opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $58.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $45,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,115.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Richardson Electronics news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $98,384.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $556,130.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $45,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,115.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,534 shares of company stock valued at $610,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 240.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 575,993 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,786,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 345,974 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1,905.1% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 221,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 176,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

