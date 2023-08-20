Radio Caca (RACA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.52 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $33.13 million and $1.52 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,464,574,833 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

