Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00008558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $234.09 million and $23.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,668.87 or 0.06391179 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00041445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00029593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

