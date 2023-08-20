Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Cut by HC Wainwright

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.37. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.
Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TOMI Environmental Solutions
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.