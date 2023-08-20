Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Cut by HC Wainwright

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.37. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

