Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Raised by Analyst

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sera Prognostics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sera Prognostics from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

