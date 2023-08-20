Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PSTG opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $3,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after buying an additional 54,581 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.