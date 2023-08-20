Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $627,395,000 after acquiring an additional 474,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $237.86 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.