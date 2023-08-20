Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.80.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $237.86 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.
Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile
Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
Featured Articles
