Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.8% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,201,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 649,880 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 619.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 359,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 309,841 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,327 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.