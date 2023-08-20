Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.90. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $25.56.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.16 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

