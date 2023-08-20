Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Lowered by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

