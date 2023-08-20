Orbit Chain (ORC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $164,404.57

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $36.44 million and $164,404.57 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 948,835,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,962,104 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

