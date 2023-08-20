OpenBlox (OBX) Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last Week

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $25,149.39 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

