OMG Network One Day Volume Tops $22.53 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001850 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $67.62 million and approximately $22.53 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00041380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000132 BTC.

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

