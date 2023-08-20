NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 26,549 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $196.57 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

