NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NEO. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
NeoGenomics stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
