NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEO. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 206.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

