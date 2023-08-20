Nano Dimension (NNDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 21st. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 357.31%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $2.86 on Friday. Nano Dimension has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $607.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on NNDM

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.