Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Motus GI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Motus GI’s current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.65 to $1.35 in a research note on Thursday.

MOTS opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Motus GI by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

