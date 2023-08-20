Mizuho Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $54.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2,257.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 1,119,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,004,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,523,000 after buying an additional 931,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.