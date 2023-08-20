Mizuho Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $65.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.47.

OVV opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ovintiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ovintiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

