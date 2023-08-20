Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) & Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Critical Analysis

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bunzl and Mission Produce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunzl N/A N/A N/A $0.62 54.66 Mission Produce $985.80 million 0.74 -$34.60 million ($0.52) -19.94

Bunzl has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mission Produce. Mission Produce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunzl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunzl 0 0 0 0 N/A Mission Produce 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bunzl and Mission Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mission Produce has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.18%. Given Mission Produce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than Bunzl.

Profitability

This table compares Bunzl and Mission Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunzl N/A N/A N/A Mission Produce -3.75% 3.82% 2.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Bunzl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Mission Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Mission Produce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mission Produce beats Bunzl on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors. In addition, the company offers chemicals and hygiene paper to cleaning and facilities management companies, and industrial and public sector customers; gloves, masks, swabs, gowns, bandages, and other healthcare related equipment; and healthcare devices to hospitals, care homes, and other facilities serving the healthcare sector. Further, it provides packaging and other store supplies to retail chains, boutiques, department stores, home improvement chains, office supply companies, and related e-commerce sales channels. The company was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management services. In addition, the company offers merchandising and promotional support, and insights on market trends, and training services. Mission Produce, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

