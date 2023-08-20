Magic Internet Money Self Reported Market Cap Hits $103.64 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.64 million and approximately $573,692.37 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003822 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Internet Money (MIM) is a stablecoin soft-pegged to the US dollar, created by Daniele Sestagalli in 2021. It is minted by the Abracadabra.money protocol and backed by interest-bearing tokens. MIM can be borrowed against collateral on the Abracadabra platform and allows fast and secure cross-chain transfers through Beaming. Its value is maintained through arbitrage, keeping it close to 1 USD. MIM serves as a stable digital currency for various financial activities on the blockchain.”

