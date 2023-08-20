Lisk 1-Day Volume Reaches $646,267.78 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $102.75 million and approximately $646,267.78 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002716 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002247 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001720 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

