Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.59

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$68.59 and traded as high as C$69.42. Linamar shares last traded at C$69.18, with a volume of 66,838 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$72.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.59. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 8.5824176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

