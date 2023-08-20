Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $60.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Shares of LI stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $29,392,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $65,069,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

