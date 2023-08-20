LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.75.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 7,049.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after buying an additional 209,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,960,000 after buying an additional 190,075 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,602,000. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 582,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,428,000 after buying an additional 143,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

