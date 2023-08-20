Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) versus indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Head-To-Head Survey

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lasertec and indie Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lasertec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A indie Semiconductor $110.80 million 10.05 -$43.40 million ($1.10) -6.32

Lasertec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than indie Semiconductor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

52.1% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lasertec and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lasertec N/A N/A N/A indie Semiconductor -91.08% -17.49% -8.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lasertec and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lasertec 0 0 0 0 N/A indie Semiconductor 0 0 5 0 3.00

indie Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $13.70, suggesting a potential upside of 97.12%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Lasertec.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats Lasertec on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in development, manufacture, sale, and service of semiconductor-related and flat panel display (FPD)-related systems, and laser microscopes in Japan and internationally. It offers inspection and measurement systems for mask blanks, photomasks, and wafers; FPD photomask inspection systems; laser microscopes, which are used in the areas as semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components; and lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as NJS Corporation and changed its name to Lasertec Corporation in 1986. Lasertec Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

