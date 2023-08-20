Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 309 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kroger were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 1.8 %

KR stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

