Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE JCI opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

