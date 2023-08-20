Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.