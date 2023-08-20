Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.19 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $310,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

