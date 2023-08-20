Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

YUM stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day moving average is $133.34.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

