Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 141 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

WEC stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

